Repeal anti-farmer acts now: Mamata on Shastri's death anniversary

Remembering Shastri's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', Banerjee said farmers are the heroes of the nation.

Published: 11th January 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday targetted the Centre over the new farm laws, demanding their withdrawal as she paid tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 55th death anniversary.

"Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, former prime minister, on his death anniversary. He gave us the inspirational slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. We are proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. Farmers are the heroes of our nation. The Centre MUST repeal the anti-farmer Acts NOW!," she tweeted.

Banerjee has been vocal about her opposition to the new farm laws, against which farmers are protesting outside Delhi for weeks.

Her party, the Trinamool Congress, has also extended support to the protest.

