Two JeM terrorists arrested by security forces in J&K's Awantipora

Published: 11th January 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

PULWAMA: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday along with other security forces arrested two terrorist associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from Awantipora in Pulwama district.

Security personnel from 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 130 Batallion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out the arrests of the two JeM terrorists.

"Awantipora Police along with 42 RR & 130 Bn CRPF arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad from Awantipora area who are involved in providing shelter, support, logistics, as well as in transporting of arms/ ammunition of the terrorists in Awantipora & Tral area and passing sensitive information to the terrorists of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad," J-K Police stated in a press release.

The arrested terror associates have been identified as Shezaan Gulzar Beigh from Gadhikhal Chersoo and Waseem-ul-Rehman Sheikh from Midoora Awantipora. Incriminating material including explosive material and ammunition has been recovered from both the arrested persons.

The J-K Police further stated that the arrested terror associates have been in touch with Pakistan-based terror commanders through various social media platforms. One of the arrested terror associates had also gone to Pakistan and met some terrorist commanders there, Police further said.

The J-K Police said that many false narratives have been uploaded on the Facebook page being operated by one of the arrested terror associates to influence and misguide the gullible youth towards the path of violence.

A case has been registered against the said arrested terror associates in Awantipora police station under relevant sections of law.

Further investigation is going on.

Earlier on December 24, 2020, two terrorists, including the one who was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM, were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla.

