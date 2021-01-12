STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bird flu: Authorities cautious in UP's Bundelkhand districts

Veterinary Officer Pankaj Sachan on Tuesday said the birds possibly died due to excessive cold, but "even then the samples have been sent for examination".

Published: 12th January 2021 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays disinfectant inside a poultry farm as a precaution against bird flu in Karad Maharashtra Tuesday

A worker sprays disinfectant inside a poultry farm as a precaution against bird flu in Karad Maharashtra Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BANDA: Following the confirmation of avian influenza in Uttar Pradesh with the samples of a couple of dead birds in the Kanpur zoo found positive for the disease, the administration in Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Banda districts in Bundelkhand are exercising extreme caution.

Some herons and crows were found dead near the Bharua Sumerpur railway station in Hamirpur.

Veterinary Officer Pankaj Sachan on Tuesday said the birds possibly died due to excessive cold, but "even then the samples have been sent for examination".

The carcasses of the birds were burnt and buried.

He also informed that serum samples of hens from farms have been sent to the (IVRI) in Bareilly for testing.

People consuming eggs and chicken have been advised to cook the food at a temperature of at least 70 degrees Celsius.

In Chitrakoot, four teams have been formed to tackle bird flu.

Around 200 hens in different farms of Bargarh and Ahmadganj were culled on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Banda Mahendra Pratap Chauhan said the police stations located along the border with Madhya Pradesh -- Mataundh, Girwa, Naraini, Fatehganj and Kalinjar -- have been alerted so that eggs and chicken from outside are not brought into the district.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Bundelkhand districts avian flu bird flu scare
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp