Jharkhand: Cops recover skull of beheaded body found over a week ago

The skull was recovered on the basis of the response of the wife and son of prime accused Shiekh Bilal during their interrogation.

Published: 12th January 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Finally, Jharkhand Police has recovered the skull of the beheaded body, which was recovered from Ormanjhi in Ranchi on January 3, from a paddy filed in Chadaway, a few kilometers away from the where the body was found. 

The skull was recovered on the basis of the response of the wife and son of prime accused Shiekh Bilal during their interrogation. Bilal is still at large.

“A skull has been recovered from the paddy field which is said to be of the headless body found in Ormanjhi. The case is being investigated further and the hunt is on for other accused in the case,” said SSP Ranchi SK Jha. The police, acting on a lead provided by the family members of the prime accused Sheikh
Bilal recovered the skull which will be verified whether it belongs to the same body which was found in Ormajhi," he added.

Ranchi Police had released photographs of prime accused Sheikh Bilal, a resident of Chandwe Basti under Pithoria police station, on Monday and launched a massive hunt to arrest him. Initially, a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for furnishing any lead or information on the case. Later, it was increased to Rs 50,000. The police have now increased the bounty to Rs 5 lakh.

A day after the headless body of the woman was spotted, people took to the streets in protest and attacked the convoy of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. BJP leaders have termed the case more brutal than the Nirbhaya case.

