Now, JD(U) predicts split in RJD after January 14

JDU national spokesperson and a close aide of Nitish Kumar, KC Tyagi, also aired the same view.

Published: 12th January 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

tejashwi yadav

Tejashwi Yadav addresses media during the Bihar Assembly elections in Patna Thursday Oct. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The claim of BJP in-charge of Bihar Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday that there would be a major desertion of MLAs from the opposition RJD in the coming weeks has raised the political heat in the state. Interestingly, BJP’s ally JDU reiterated the claim on Monday.

Supporting Bhupendra Yadav’s claim, Munger MP and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the “break-up of RJD can’t be prevented”. “Whenever Bhupendra Yadav ji wants, the RJD will merge with the BJP. His prediction about a break-up in the RJD after Kharmas (January 14) can’t be taken lightly,” he said. Taking up any works before Kharmas is believed to be inauspicious by many.

JDU national spokesperson and a close aide of Nitish Kumar, KC Tyagi, also aired the same view. Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday said the RJD would break-up after Kharmas. “We will be silent till Kharmas. After that, the RJD will break-up. If you can save the party, save it,” he challenged the RJP leadership. The RJD has reacted sharply to the claim. The party said it was the NDA that would break-up after January 14. “NDA is going to face desertions after the Kharmas,”said RJD Spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari.

It was only two weeks ago the RJD leadership had claimed that the Nitish-led government would fall as reports surfaced about the friction in the NDA over JDU lawmakers switching allegiance to the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. Also, RJD leader Shyam Rajak had claimed that 17 MLAs of the JD(U) were in touch with the RJD and that more would cross over very soon.

