STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sharad Pawar meets Left leaders to corner Centre during Budget session

On Saturday, the Congress had announced that it has decided to organise ‘Kisan Adhikar Divas’ across the country on January 15 and hold protests outside the Raj Bhavans.

Published: 12th January 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, D. Raja, Sitaram Yechuri and others coming out after meeting President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders on Monday discussed the farmers’ agitation and are expected to meet to devise a joint strategy to corner the government on the issue during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

NCP president Sharad Pawar met CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja at his residence in the national capital. The meeting comes a day before the SC is to give an order on a case related to the three farm laws and indicated that it may stay the implementation of the contentious Acts, refusing to grant more time to the Centre to explore the possibility of an amicable solution.

The leaders discussed the order and that they stand by farmers’ demand for the repeal of the laws. Ahead of its countrywide agitation on January 15 in support of agitating farmers, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also reached out to the Opposition leaders and is likely to reach out to other like-minded parties to plan out a joint strategy to press the demand for the rollback of the legislations. The leaders are expected to meet ahead of the Budget session, starting January-end.

On Saturday, the Congress had announced that it has decided to organise ‘Kisan Adhikar Divas’ across the country on January 15 and hold protests outside the Raj Bhavans.

“Now, the Supreme Court has said that the Centre failed to protect the interests of the farmers, let us hope good sense prevails with the government. The government should repeal the laws and the PM should speak to the farmers and offer his apologies,” said Congress general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition Sharad Pawar Sitaram Yechury D Raja Farm Laws farmers protest Delhi farmers protest NDA government
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp