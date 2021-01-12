Station head of Indigo airlines in Patna shot dead by motorcyle-borne assailants

By Express News Service

PATNA: The station head of Indigo airlines was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants shot on Tuesday late evening.

The incident occurred near Punaichak under the Shashtrinagar PS limits in Patna when station-head of Indigo airlines Rupesh K Singh was returning from his office. Singh was taken to nearby Paras hospital where he was died after suffering bullet injuries.

Singh had just returned couple of days ago from Goa with family members.

At the time of reporting, police had reached the spot and started investigation. The bullets had also hit the body of the car in which Singh was returning from his office.

Upon being informed, SSP Patna Upendra Sharma had reached the spot.

The incident has triggered a panic among the people of locality, which is one of the most posh areas of Patna.

