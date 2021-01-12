STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Treat as representation PIL to dispense with class 10, 12 board exams: HC to Centre, CBSE

The bench said a practicable decision be taken as expeditiously as possible and disposed of the plea which had also sought that class 12 board exams be held online or by open book method.

Published: 12th January 2021 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to treat as representation a PIL seeking dispensing with physical exams for class 10 and 12 board examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said it was not going to entertain the petition, moved on behalf of the parents association of a private school here, and suggested that either a representation be moved before the Centre and CBSE or the matter be withdrawn, else it will dismiss the plea with costs.

Subsequently, the counsel for the parents association said the plea be treated as representation.

The court, thereafter, directed the Centre, represented by central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul and advocate Kamal Digpaul, and CBSE to treat the PIL as a representation and to take a decision in accordance with the law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case.

The bench said a practicable decision be taken as expeditiously as possible and disposed of the plea which had also sought that class 12 board exams be held online or by open book method.

It had also urged the court to direct that the class 10 board exams be dispensed with entirely and students be assessed on the basis of their internal assessment.

The bench declined to entertain the matter saying it was not going to direct how the exams are to be held. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE physical exams COVID-19 board examinations
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp