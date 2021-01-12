West Bengal reports 612 new COVID-19 cases, total tally at  5,61,321

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,61,321 on Monday as 612 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Sixteen more people, including a Kolkata Police personnel, succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,957, it said.

As many as 939 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 96.98 percent, the bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 164, followed by North 24 Parganas (162), it said.

North 24 Parganas reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at six, followed by two in South 24 Parganas and one each in Hooghly and Howrah districts, the bulletin said.

The state now has 7,538 active cases, while 5,43,826 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

West Bengal has so far tested over 74.64 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 23,313 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

A 53-year-old police driver succumbed to the infection during the day, taking the coronavirus death toll in the force to 22, a senior officer said.

Samar Kumar Ghosh, posted at the Headquarter Force, was deputed to Jorabagan police station, he said.

Over 3,400 policemen of the force have been afflicted with the disease to date. Twenty-four of them are undergoing treatment at present, the officer said.