BSF uncovers 150 metre-long tunnel in Samba district along Pakistan border

The tunnel constructed from across the border to facilitate infiltration of terrorists was detected by BSF troops in Bobiyaan village during an operation this morning, the officials said.

Published: 13th January 2021 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

BSF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday found a tunnel along the International Border (IB) in Samba district, with its mouth opening on the Pakistan side. Investigations are on to find out whether the 150 metre-long, 30 metre-deep tunnel was used by infiltrators, given all passes have been blocked due to the heavy snowfall in the region. The officials recovered made-in-Karachi sandbags, pointing towards connivance of the Pakistan establishment.

BSF men entering a tunnel | PTI

Inspector General BSF, Jammu, N S Jamwal said his men detected the tunnel during an anti-tunnel drive at Bobiyan village along the border with Pakistan in Samba district. The drive was launched based on intelligence reports on the possibility of tunnels along the border in the districts of Samba and Kathua. Officials said the diameter of the tunnel spanned two-three feet.

The Karachi-made sandbags and the tunnel’s mouth opening in Pakistan’s territory indicated the involvement of Pakistan establishment, Jamwal said. When asked if the tunnel was newly-dug, Jamwal said, “It seems to be an old tunnel. The condition of the sandbags indicates it is not newly dug.” The BSF IG said that investigations were underway to ascertain if the tunnel was used recently.

A BSF official said that after the recent heavy snowfall closed all infiltration passes to Kashmir, Pakistani troops were trying to push armed militants into J&K through tunnels in Jammu. However, he said that the border guards were equipped to meet any challenge, with the officials intensifying the anti-tunnel drive along the IB in Jammu region.

Jammu & Kashmir Kathua BSF tunnel Cross border terrorism Terrorism
