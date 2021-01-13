STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

City governance needs to improve: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri felt that there is a need for a trained body of professionals in urban governance in city municipal bodies to improve urban governance in cities.

Published: 13th January 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Hardeep Singh Puri addresses a press conference on issues related to the civil aviation sector in New Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (File | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said while a lot has been done to improve lives of changes like introduction of affordable rental housing scheme and swanidhi scheme, it is urban governance which is a matter of worry.

He said that there is a need for a trained body of professionals in urban governance in city municipal bodies to improve urban governance in cities. The central government is working on an urban governance learning programme where there are plans to train over 25,000 fresh graduates and 13504 under graduates and then post them to urban local bodies.

Now NGOs should also be involved in training the graduates so that they are not just employed, but also there are urban governance professionals, which is the need of the hour to make city's better. 

He also pointed that there was a shortage of graduates to come forward and take up these courses. He was speaking at the announcement and distribution of the second edition of Janaagraha City Governance Awards, held virtually, where members of urban local bodies from across the country participated. 

The awards were given under five categories- best state, best municipality, best parastatal administration, best state election commission and best state finance commission. It was held in memory of V Ramachandran, a doyen of decentralisation, the awards recognize ground-breaking work in decentralisation in urban context by institutions across government.

ALSO READ| BS Yediyurappa announces Rs 90 crore stimulus for Bengaluru infra projects

Odisha won the Best State and the Best Civic Agency award, while Gujarat the Best State Election Commission and Kerala the Best State Finance Commission. Indore for its PPP Based Integrated Solid Waste Management won the Best Municipality and Maharashtra won runners-up in four of the five award categories.

However Bengaluru’s Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike or any other city corporation of Karnataka did not win any award in any of the categories. 

Also present on the occasion, D Thara, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, at the recent approval of the Bengaluru and Hyderabad’s new City bills said, creation of city acts is very healthy, but capacity and equity in India is very important. City acts should have a public transit act, water supply and water reuse policy, solid waste management, health and education policy and resources (tax policy) act. 

She also stressed that while governments are thinking of acts and roles of officials and elected representatives in urban local bodies, it is also important of check whether they have the capacity to handle the roles assigned. 

Karnataka MLA Arvind Bellad pointed that while decentralisation is being talked about, the decision lies with the politicians. In Karnataka decision for decentralisation through legislative changes happened many years ago and panchayats were formed, but there has been a failure in execution and bureaucrats must support.

At present the legislators are doing the role of corporators and judiciary and so have little time to do their assigned role, there is a lot of confusion and this where governance is also lagging behind.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardeep Singh Puri urban governance Janaagraha City Governance Awards urban local bodies
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp