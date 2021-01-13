STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers burn copies of new agriculture laws in Uttar Pradesh

In Mahoba, district unit vice president of Bhartiya Kisan Union Harihar Dixit led the farmers' protest at the Sadar Tehsil compound.

Published: 13th January 2021 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers burn copies of the new agricultural reform laws as they celebrate Lohri festival during the demonstration against the central government, at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

BANDA: Protesting farmers in Banda and Mahoba districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday burnt copies of the new agriculture laws and said their agitation will continue till the legislations are withdrawn.

Led by national president of Bundelkhand Kisan Union Vimal Kumar Sharma, farmers staged a protest at the Ashok Lat tri-section at the Banda district headquarters in the evening and burnt copies of the new farm laws.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said farmers' protest on the issue would continue despite the Supreme Court constituting a committee and putting the new laws on hold.

He said the farmers want nothing less than the repeal of the agri laws.

In Mahoba, district unit vice president of Bhartiya Kisan Union Harihar Dixit led the farmers' protest at the Sadar Tehsil compound.

Raising slogans against the central government, the farmers burnt copies of the farm laws.

