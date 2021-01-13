STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC allows holding of Gangasagar Mela, stresses need for 'e-bathing'

The state government informed the court that the number of pilgrims who have arrived this year is much less than that in other years.

Published: 13th January 2021 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

The Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal. (Source: ANI)

The Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal. (Source: ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed the Gangasagar Mela to be held this year while laying emphasis on the need for 'e-snan' (e-bathing) to avoid crowding for the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee asked the West Bengal government to provide 'e-snan' kit a small container with the holy water of Gangasagar - to pilgrims at the fair site in Sagar Island for free and for a nominal fee to people who order for it from other places.

The state administration already announced that such an arrangement have been made. The state government informed the court that the number of pilgrims who have arrived this year is much less than that in other years.

It told the division bench that all health protocols are being maintained in the fair which attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year.

In a report to the high court, the state's Director of Health Services (DHS) said that the risk of COVID-19 transmission through bathing in flowing water like a river or saline water in a sea is extremely low.

"However, as a measure of abundant precaution, pilgrims are allowed to go for a dip in a staggered manner maintaining safe distance between one another," the DHS said in the report.

The Calcutta High Court on January 8 directed the West Bengal government to file on Wednesday a report on the arrangements made for organising the Gangasagar Mela, based on which it will decide whether or not to allow the annual fair this year in the view of the pandemic situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta High Court Gangasagar Mela
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp