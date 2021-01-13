STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health staff, Army men to get first lot of 1.66 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Jharkhand

"Vaccination for COVID-19 will be done at 129 centres all over the state," said state Health Minister Banna Gupta

COVID Vaccine

Of the 1.66 lakh doses, 1.31 lakh will be administered to government and private health workers (File photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The first lot of COVID-19 vaccine doses reached Jharkhand on Wednesday.

“Vaccination for COVID-19 will be done at 129 centres all over the state where 100 people on an average will be administered the vaccine on the first day. The first lot of vaccines will be given primarily to health workers and Army men,” said state Health Minister Banna Gupta.

According to the minister, 1.66 lakh doses have been made available in the first lot, out of which 1.31 lakh will be administered to government and private health workers already identified by the state government.

“The remaining 35,000 doses will be made available to Army camps in Ranchi, Namkom and Ramgarh as per their requirement,” said Gupta. The second lot of doses is likely to reach within a fortnight, he added.

According to the minister, the process of dispatching the vaccine to different districts has already been started and the respective deputy commissioners and civil surgeons have been given directions in this regard to follow ICMR guidelines for administering the vaccine.

Around 99.89 lakh people have been identified for COVID-19 vaccination in Jharkhand. In the first phase, 1.5 lakh healthcare workers and 2 lakh frontline workers will be vaccinated.

