Khattar, Chautala meet Amit Shah, say BJP-JJP govt in Haryana ‘strong’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: With the Centre’s new farm laws threatening to rock the boat of the BJP-JJP alliance government in Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took stock of the political situation in the state at a meeting with CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala.

While the BJP leaders sought to downplay the threat to the alliance, Shah, who had scripted the alliance after the fractured state poll mandate, turned the focus on the law and order situation and security at the meeting.

“The government is strong and it will complete the full tenure. All aspects, including the stay by the Supreme Court and the formation of a committee of experts, were discussed with a focus on the preparations for the January 26 Republic Day celebrations,” Khattar told reporters after the meeting. Chautala, who has a strong vote base among the Jat agrarian community, also said there was no threat to the alliance government in the state. Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar also attended the meeting.

In the House of 90 legislators, the BJP has 40 and the JJP 10 MLAs. A few of the JJP MLAs are learnt to have told the deputy CM that the alliance government may have to pay a heavy cost if the laws aren’t repealed. The Centre, incidentally, has stated on occasions that the laws will not be repealed. The Centre should rollback these laws as farmers of Haryana, Punjab and the country are up in arms against the legislations, JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag. “We will request Dushyant ji to convey our feelings to Amit Shah ji,” he said. “I have nothing to do with the JJP (meeting)... Not going to Delhi... The sentiment in Haryana is against the laws and it will cost the ruling alliance heavily,” JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam said.