Maharashtra sees 3,556 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 19,78,044 with 3,009 recoveries

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday reached 19,78,044 with the addition of 3,556 fresh cases, the state health department said.

With 70 more deaths, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 50,221, an official said.

A total of 3,009 patients were discharged during the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,74,279.

The state is now left with 52,365 active cases.

With 61,460 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 1,35,62,194, the official said.