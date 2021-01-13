Paramilitary forces gear up for COVID-19 vaccine, 25,000 doctors, paramedics to get vaccine in first phase

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEW DELHI: Paramilitary forces have started gearing up for the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine drive scheduled to start from January 16.

According to various paramilitary top officials, paramedic staff and doctors will be vaccinated in the first phase followed by all paramilitary staff, which is close to about 10 lakh people.

Around 25,000 total of all paramilitary paramedics and doctors will be vaccinated in the first phase.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sources claimed that 3,300 para-medics and doctors will get vaccinated in the first phase, while registration is currently on for the next phase. So far, a total of 1,92,000 CRPF jawans have been registered. CPRF is in the process of getting 1,55,000 more jawans registered for the second phase.

Similarly in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which is also taking care of various COVID centres, including the world's largest COVID centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, has completed registration for all jawans and officers, close to about 1 lakh. Almost 2,500 doctors and paramedics of the ITBP will be vaccinated against coronavirus in the first phase.

Jawans deployed in forwarding areas in Ladakh will be vaccinated through special camps that will be set up by local administration at the location itself and they will not require to travel to Leh to get vaccinated, an ITBP official said.

In the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), all jawans have been registered for the COVID-19 vaccine drive.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the National Security Guard (NSG) have also completed their process of getting registered as around 1 lakh jawans have enrolled for the vaccination.

There is no clarity on whether disciplinary action would be taken if a jawan refused to get the shot.

