Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra starts VHP's fundraising campaign for Arodhya's Ram temple

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has made a financial contribution for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, beginning a Vishva Hindu Parishad fundraising campaign in the state for the upcoming shrine, a VHP statement said on Wednesday.

Mishra gave the donation during a meeting with the VHP's state functionaries here in the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Wednesday opened an office here in Mansarovar locality of the city for spearheading the fundraising campaign for the Ayodhya temple.

The office was inaugurated by RSS national executive member Durga Das, a Hindutva outfit release said.

During the inauguration of the office, a sum of Rs 30 lakh was raised for the construction of the temple by the contribution of 20 people, it added.

Das said during the fundraising campaign, about 70 crore people are expected to contribute to the cause.

He said the Ayodhya's Ram temple precincts to be built on 108 acres of land will have many major attractions including a museum, satsang auditorium, langar hall, research centre, convention hall and 'yagyashala'.