STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra starts VHP's fundraising campaign for Arodhya's Ram temple

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Wednesday opened an office here in Mansarovar locality of the city for spearheading the fundraising campaign for the Ayodhya temple.

Published: 13th January 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

Temple trust general secretary Champat Rai said all the issues would be addressed soon and the work would start after January 14.

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has made a financial contribution for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, beginning a Vishva Hindu Parishad fundraising campaign in the state for the upcoming shrine, a VHP statement said on Wednesday.

Mishra gave the donation during a meeting with the VHP's state functionaries here in the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Wednesday opened an office here in Mansarovar locality of the city for spearheading the fundraising campaign for the Ayodhya temple.

The office was inaugurated by RSS national executive member Durga Das, a Hindutva outfit release said.

During the inauguration of the office, a sum of Rs 30 lakh was raised for the construction of the temple by the contribution of 20 people, it added.

Das said during the fundraising campaign, about 70 crore people are expected to contribute to the cause.

He said the Ayodhya's Ram temple precincts to be built on 108 acres of land will have many major attractions including a museum, satsang auditorium, langar hall, research centre, convention hall and 'yagyashala'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalraj Mishra Ayodhya Ram Mandir
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp