STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six-seven BJP MPs will join TMC before Assembly polls, claims Mamata's minister

BJP said the real picture is the opposite as a massive exodus from the ruling party will take place shortly.

Published: 13th January 2021 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mullick (Photo| Twitter/ANI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mullick on Wednesday claimed that at least six BJP MPs, who had earlier quit TMC to join the saffron camp, will join the ruling party before the assembly polls.

Mullick said the MLA from Bankura Tushar Bhattacharya, who joined the BJP, rejoined the TMC on Tuesday. "The MLAs, who had shifted their political alignment to the BJP, are queuing up to come back. Wait and watch and you will see the exodus from the BJP," said Mullick. 

He tweeted: "Six-seven MPs will immediately join TMC within the first week of May, before the elections. Even all the MLAs who'd left us, have queued up for rejoining. Tushar babu, the MLA from Bankura rejoined yesterday."

On December 19, six TMC MLAs and one MP joined the BJP in presence of Union Home minister Amit Shah in an East Midnapore rally last month. Though the saffron camp secured victory in three seats in the 2016 Assembly elections, the party has now a strength of 25 MLAs with the turncoats defected from the TMC, Left Front, and Congress. 

The Bengal BJP, however, rubbished the claim. "The TMC is daydreaming. The real picture is the opposite. A massive exodus from the ruling party will take place shortly. Several MLAs are expressing their discontent publicly and they are all set to come under the fold of the BJP," said BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jyotipriya Mullick TMC Bengal BJP turncoat MPs BJP MPs Bengal polls
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp