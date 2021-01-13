STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC appeals to Left, Congress to support Mamata in fight against BJP

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the real face of secular politics against the BJP, Sougata Roy said.

Published: 13th January 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday appealed to the Left Front and the Congress to back West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the "communal and divisive" politics of the BJP.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May.

"If the Left Front and the Congress are genuinely anti-BJP, they should be behind Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the communal and divisive politics of the saffron party," senior TMC MP Sougata Roy told reporters.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the "real face of secular politics against the BJP", he said.

READ| TMC MP Sisir Adhikari shunted from another post after son Suvendu joined BJP 

Roy claimed that none of the schemes launched by the BJP-led government at the Centre has worked successfully.

"The TMC's narrative is of constructive criticism in the interests of development," he said.

Referring to cattle-smuggling that has kicked up a political storm in poll-bound West Bengal, Roy said it is the duty of the Border Security Force (BSF) and not the state police to prevent this.

"The BSF, which is under the central government, looks after the borders of the country.

It is their duty and not that of the police to prevent cross-border smuggling of cattle," the TMC MP said.

Launching a stinging attack against Union Home Amit Shah, who had visited the state last month, the senior lawmaker said, "Instead of having lunch at different places, he should have visited the border to check whether the BSF is doing its job properly or not.

" Responding to a query whether BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh will be the saffron party's chief ministerial candidate for the elections, he said it is an internal matter of the BJP.

"Diamond Harbour MP and TMC youth wing chief Abhishek Banerjee has a much greater political experience than Ghosh, who has joined politics only in 2015, but even he never claimed to be the CM face of the TMC," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sougata Roy Bengal Elections 2021 TMC
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp