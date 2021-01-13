TMC MP Sisir Adhikari shunted from another post after son Suvendu joined BJP 

By PTI

KOLKATA: Nearly a month after West Bengal's political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP, his father and TMC Lok Sabha MP Sisir Adhikari was on Wednesday removed as East Midnapore district president, party sources said.

Senior TMC minister Soumen Mahapatra, a known detractor of the Adhikari family, replaced Sisir Adhikari, who was made chairman of the core committee of the party's district unit, a less important post.

The decision came a day after Sisir Adhikari was removed from the post of chairman of Digha-Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA).

TMC MLA Akhil Giri, also a detractor of the Adhikari family, replaced Sishir Adhikari as the chief of DSDA, which is responsible for the upkeep and development of the beach town in East Midnapore.