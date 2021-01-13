STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farm laws protest: Samyukt Kisan Morcha to stay away, see govt ploy

He also assured that the proposed tractor march on January 26 will be peaceful.

Women prepare food for farmers and their supporters during the ongoing agitation against new farm laws, at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Terming the four-member expert committee set up by the Supreme Court on Tuesday as progovernment and pro-agri reform laws, farmer leaders refused to appear before it and decided to continue their protests.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of around 40 protesting farmer unions, following the SC order. Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Punjab (Rajewal) said, “The committee members are pro-government and thus not dependable.

We never asked the court to form a committee; the government is behind all this.” Calling it a government ploy, Rajewal said, “our only demand is repealing the farm laws.” He, however, said the farmer unions will attend the ninth round of talks with the government on January 15 “as we do not want to give them any excuse”.

He also assured that the proposed tractor march on January 26 will be peaceful. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said: “We had already said that we will not accept any committee formed by the SC for mediation.”

