Bird flu confirmed, Chhattisgarh sounds high alert

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh on Thursday joined the list of states where the Bird flu or avian influenza has been confirmed.

The confirmation of bird flu was awaited from the Bhopal-based ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD) after the samples of dead crows and poultry birds were sent to the concerned lab.

"The preliminary results of samples received for avian influenza testing from Chhattisgarh at NIHSAD was found positive for H5N8 virus" said the report.

With the confirmation of bird flus cases the Chhattisgarh state has sounded high alert in all districts, said the director veterinary, who further added that there will be no ban imposed on sale of eggs or chicken.

Last week, the unusual deaths of several crows and poultry birds were reported from the Balod district in Chhattisgarh and the samples were sent for testing.