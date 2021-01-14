STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhananjay Munde saga gets mysterious as BJP leader Hegade says same woman tried to exploit him too

Hegade said that Renu Sharma had approached him in 2010 and tried to blackmail by threatening to file sexual harassment complaint.

Dhananjay Munde

Maharashtra Social and Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: There was a twist in the Dhananjay Munde saga on Thursday as BJP leader Krishna Hegade filed an FIR against Renu Sharma, the same a woman who had lodged the sexual exploitation case against the NCP minister Dhananjay Munde recently.

Hegade said that Renu Sharma had approached him in 2010 and tried to blackmail by threatening to file sexual harassment complaint. “However, on a safer note, I had filed an NC against Renu Sharma in 2010. Now, I have decided to turn my NC into an FIR against this woman who has reportedly filed a sexual exploitation case against Munde. Dhananjay Munde is not my friend but he seems to be trapped by this Renu Sharma and she is now blackmailing him,” Hegade said.

Hegade demanded actions against Renu Sharma for blackmailing and cheating him and other people. “I also want to tell people, not to fall in the trap of Renu Sharma. She is habitual blackmailer and cheater,” Hegade added. Interestingly, the BJP’s former MP Kirit Somaiya earlier in a day went with Renu Sharma to file a police complaint against the NCP minister. Somaiya also demanded the resignation of Munde on the complaint of Renu Sharma.

Another revelation came on Thursday that this same woman Renu Sharma had filed the sexual harassment complaint against Rizwan Sheikh in 2019. Later in the probe, it was revealed that Ms Sharma was also blackmailing Mr Rizwan who was working with a private airline.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the charges against Dhananjay Munde are serious in nature. “As party chief, I will not take any decision. I will consult with my party colleague and decision will be taken over the resignation of Dhananjay Munde. There is no question of protecting anyone. Munde met me earlier and explained his side of the story,” Pawar said. Later Pawar called a senior police officer at his residence Silver Oak to understand Munde’s case and its seriousness before taking any action against his minister.

Krishna Hegade Renu Sharma Dhananjay Munde
