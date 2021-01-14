STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Drugs probe: NCB searches home of Maharashtra minister's son-in-law

A team of the NCB on Thursday conducted searches at Khan's residence in suburban Bandra. No seizure was made from his house, the official said.

Published: 14th January 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minority Development minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minority Development minister Nawab Malik. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday conducted searches at the city-based residence of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan, who has been arrested in a drugs case, an NCB official said.

Khan was taken into custody by the NCB on Wednesday over his alleged role in the drugs case in which three persons, including British national Karan Sajnani and three others, were arrested here last week after seizure 200 kg of drugs, an official said.

A team of the NCB on Thursday conducted searches at Khan's residence in suburban Bandra. No seizure was made from his house, the official said.

READ| Nobody above law: Maharashtra minister on kin's arrest by NCB

Later, the NCB team also conducted searches in Juhu area, he said, adding that the operation is still on.

Khan was arrested by the NCB on Wednesday after several hours of questioning.

He had been summoned by the agency after it found an alleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between him and one of the accused in the drugs case in which British national Karan Sajnani and two others were arrested last week, sources said.

The agency on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of the famous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop in Mumbai which is frequented by celebrities, in the same case.

Tiwari was granted bail by a court here on Wednesday.

Last week, the NCB arrested three persons, including Sajnani, and claimed to have seized 200 kg of drugs from Khar and Bandra areas here.

The drugs included ganja, imported contraband like 'OG Kush' (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana, some of which had been sourced from the US, an official earlier said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik Sameer Khan Drugs
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp