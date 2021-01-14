Drugs probe: NCB searches home of Maharashtra minister's son-in-law

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday conducted searches at the city-based residence of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan, who has been arrested in a drugs case, an NCB official said.

Khan was taken into custody by the NCB on Wednesday over his alleged role in the drugs case in which three persons, including British national Karan Sajnani and three others, were arrested here last week after seizure 200 kg of drugs, an official said.

A team of the NCB on Thursday conducted searches at Khan's residence in suburban Bandra. No seizure was made from his house, the official said.

Later, the NCB team also conducted searches in Juhu area, he said, adding that the operation is still on.

Khan was arrested by the NCB on Wednesday after several hours of questioning.

He had been summoned by the agency after it found an alleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between him and one of the accused in the drugs case in which British national Karan Sajnani and two others were arrested last week, sources said.

The agency on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of the famous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop in Mumbai which is frequented by celebrities, in the same case.

Tiwari was granted bail by a court here on Wednesday.

Last week, the NCB arrested three persons, including Sajnani, and claimed to have seized 200 kg of drugs from Khar and Bandra areas here.

The drugs included ganja, imported contraband like 'OG Kush' (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana, some of which had been sourced from the US, an official earlier said.