‘India is net security provider in Indo-Pacific’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The US has declassified its Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific in which it has termed India as the net provider of security in the region.

The document also has an objective to ‘solidify an enduring strategic partnership with India’ which Washington feels is underpinned by a strong Indian military able to effectively collaborate with the US’.

The declassified document also suggests offering assistance to India through diplomatic, intelligence and military channels to address ‘continental challenges such as border issues with China and access to water of rivers, which are facing diversions by China.

It also spells out the US’ focus of increasing connectivity by cooperating with India , Japan to ‘help finance projects that enhance regional connectivity’.