Kailash Vijayvargiya claims 41 MLAs in West Bengal ready to join BJP

By PTI

INDORE: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed on Thursday that he has a list of 41 MLAs "who support" the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal but are ready to join the BJP.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are due this year and the BJP is aiming to dislodge the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

"I have a list of 41 MLAs who want to join the BJP. If I take these legislators in the BJP's fold, the Mamata government will fall."

"But we are looking at who should be admitted in the party and who should not be," the BJP leader told reporters at his hometown.

"We have decided that among these legislators, we will not take those whose image is not good," he further said.

Politics of violence is going on in West Bengal and "infiltrators" are attacking BJP cadres, he said.

"They feel that if the BJP comes to power in the state, then it will identify them and they will not be able to continue their illegal activities," Vijayvargiya said.

He also alleged that Banerjee wanted to take credit of the COVID-19 vaccination program.

The BJP-led Union government was going to bear the expenses of the first phase of vaccination but Banerjee has claimed that her government is giving the vaccine free in the state, he alleged.