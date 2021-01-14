STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No foreign head of State to attend Republic Day event this year as chief guest due to COVID: MEA

Last year, India had invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade later this month, who later cancelled his plans after the outbreak of a new COVID strain.

Published: 14th January 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force personnel during the rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade in foggy cold winter morning near India Gate

Indian Air Force personnel during the rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade in foggy cold winter morning near India Gate. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: India on Thursday said that there will be no foreign head of State as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the global COVID-19 situation, it has been decided that this year, there will not be a foreign head of state or head of government as the chief guest for our Republic Day event," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava during a virtual press briefing.

Last year, India had invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade later this month. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who visited India in December, had announced that Johnson has accepted the invitation to visit India.

However, on January 5, Johnson cancelled his planned trip to India, stating that it was important for him to remain in the UK to focus on the domestic response to COVID-19, in the wake of a more contagious variant of the virus. "The PM spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned," the spokesperson said.

The cancellation of the visit was announced a day after Johnson imposed the third lockdown in the country amid rising coronavirus infections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus republic day 2021 Republic Day Ministry of External Affairs January 26
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp