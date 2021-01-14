STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan reports 281 new cases of coronavirus, tally reaches 3,14,372

On Thursday, Rajasthan recorded 281 new cases, including 36 each in Jaipur and Jodhpur, 26 in Kota, 25 in Udaipur, 24 in Bhilwara and 22 in Ajmer.

Coronavirus, Vaccine

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan health authorities on Thursday reported two more coronavirus deaths and 281 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the total numbers to 2,744 fatalities and 3,14,372 infections in the state.

According to a Health Department bulletin, 2,744 people have died from the infection in the state so far.

So far, 509 deaths have died in Jaipur, 299 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 168 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 100 in Sikar.

On Thursday, Rajasthan recorded 281 new cases, including 36 each in Jaipur and Jodhpur, 26 in Kota, 25 in Udaipur, 24 in Bhilwara and 22 in Ajmer.

Currently, 5,675 people are under treatment in the state, the bulletin said.

According to it, 3,05,953 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

