Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze

Published: 14th January 2021 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 12:37 PM

An aerial view of the city after a snowfall in Srinagar

An aerial view of the city after a snowfall in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Kashmir is in the grip of intense cold and Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the coldest night of the last 30 years.

Deputy Director MeT Kashmir Mukhtar Ahmad said the night temperature in Srinagar dropped to minus 8.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

It was the coldest night in Srinagar in the last 30 years.

Earlier, in 1991, the night temperature in Srinagar had dropped to minus 11.8 degrees Celsius.

In 1995, the night temperature in Srinagar had dropped to minus 8.3 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature ever recorded in Srinagar is minus 14.4 degrees Celsius. It was recorded in 1893.

With the mercury dropping many degrees below freezing point, the water bodies including portions of the famed Dal Lake in Srinagar froze.

The shikarawala faced tough times in rowing their boats in the frozen Dal. They had to break the ice to make way for their boats.

Some people were also seen walking over the frozen portion of Dal Lake and some kids were seen playing cricket.

People in some areas burnt the wood to unfreeze the frozen water pipes.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary advised people not to walk on frozen Dal Lake.

“Walking on frozen Dal Lake could be dangerous. Please avoid it.  SDRF teams deployed for safety (sic),” Shahid tweeted.

Kashmir is currently experiencing a 40-day winter period known as 'Chilai Kalan' which commences on December 21 and ends on January 31. There are maximum chances of snowfall during this time.

