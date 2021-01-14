STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC's appeal to Congress, Left Front sign of desperation: Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Thursday said TMC's appeal to Congress and the Left Front to rally behind Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the saffron party reflected desperation of the ruling party apprehending imminent defeat.

Ghosh said the TMC has "lost the plot" even before commencement of the elections in the state.

"They (the TMC) can't fight us alone, and so they are seeking the help of other parties. It also proves that the BJP is the only alternative to TMC," he said.

His comments came in the backdrop of the TMC making an appeal to the Congress and the Left Front to rally behind Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the "communal and divisive" BJP, a suggestion the two parties rejected outright.

"The TMC has lost the plot and are looking for lifeboats to remain afloat. But, the people of the state has made up their mind to oust this undemocratic government", Ghosh said.

The Congress proposed that the TMC should merge with it instead to put up a united fight against the BJP.

"If the Left Front and the Congress are genuinely anti- BJP, they should rally behind Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the communal and divisive politics of the saffron party," senior TMC MP Sougata Roy had said.

Speaking on the issue of TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, Ghosh said he is welcome to join the party.

"He is a very senior leader. If he wants he can join us," he said.

Close on heels of his son Suvendu Adhikari crossing over to the BJP, his father and Trinamool Congress MP Sisir Adhikari was on Wednesday removed as East Midnapore district president.

The development followed Adhikari senior ouster from the post of chairman of Digha-Shankarpur Development Authority (DSDA).

Slamming the ruling TMC over its opposition to the new farm laws, Ghosh said it is a "well-scripted" drama to divert people's attention from its failures.

"The TMC, Left and the Congress are opposing the new farm legislations. But, not a single farmer has joined their protest in West Bengal. This only shows that they don't have public support on the issue," he said.

Polls to 294-member Bengal Assembly are due in April-May this year.

