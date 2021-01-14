STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Total of 109 people in India tested positive for UK variant of coronavirus: Union Health Ministry

Published: 14th January 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 109, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"The total number of persons found infected with the new UK variant genome stands at 109 today," the ministry said.

All these people have been kept in single room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments, the ministry had said earlier.

Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others.

Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said.

The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

