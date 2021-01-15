Befitting reply if any superpower hurts national pride, asserts Rajnath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the eight-month-old border standoff with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India does not want a war, but its soldiers are capable of giving a befitting reply if any superpower hurts the country’s pride.

“We don’t want war and we are in favour of protecting everyone’s security. But I want to say this in clear terms that if any superpower wants to hurt our pride, then our soldiers are capable of giving them a befitting reply,” he said without naming any country at the 5th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day at the Headquarters Training Command of the Indian Air Force on Thursday.

Insisting that India never wanted conflict with any nation, Singh said, “It always wants peace and friendly ties with its neighbours, because it’s in our blood and culture.”

Referring to the LAC standoff, the Minister said the Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and patience.

The minister and Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat placed wreaths and paid homage at the War Memorial. They also interacted with the veterans.

On Friday, Singh will chair the apex committee meeting for Aero India-2021.