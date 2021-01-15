STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Integrated medicine approach shortens COVID-19 patients' stay in hospital: Study

According to Dr Sathya Rajeswaran, Director in-charge, Siddha Central Research Institute, Chennai, the data was collected from confirmed COVID-19 cases admitted in GMC & ESI Hospital Coimbatore.

Published: 15th January 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

Image for representational purpose only(File photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: An integrated medicine approach in treating Coronavirus patients not only shortened their stay in hospital but also helped the infected recover faster, revealed a study by Siddha doctors initiated when the pandemic was at the peak in Tamil Nadu.

The overall median length of stay was 12 days for those who were administered zinc, vitamin c tablets, as advised by the state government and Kabasura Kudineer, a Siddha polyherbal formulation, which was advised by the union Ayush ministry, claims a survival analysis study.

The study was to assess the length of stay of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients under Integrated Medicine - Zinc, Vitamin C and Kabasura Kudineer, carried out by the team of government Siddha doctors at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital Coimbatore.

According to Dr Sathya Rajeswaran, Director in-charge, Siddha Central Research Institute, Chennai, the data was collected from confirmed COVID-19 cases admitted in GMC & ESI Hospital Coimbatore.

"In our study, no death was reported," he said.

The study was carried out on patients admitted from April 26, 2020. Their discharges were taken for analysis upto May 5, 2020. The outcome of the study was published in the European Journal of Molecular & Clinical Medicine, recently.

Out of 251 COVID positive cases, included in the study, 151 had close contact with positive cases, 94 had travel history through containment zones like Delhi, and one person had a travel history to Kashmir and only the remaining 5 were free from travel history.

The duration of hospital stay varied from 1-36 days.

Nearly 5.2 percent of the patients were above 60 years, 75.3 percent were aged 20-60 years, and the remaining 19.5 percent were 0-20 group.

All the 251 positive cases were admitted to the hospital and of them 141 were male, 83 were female, 12 boys, and 15 were girls, a senior Siddha doctor at the Central Council for Research in Siddha, Chennai, told PTI.

Fever and cough were the main symptoms of the patients while some displayed respiratory distress and others were asymptomatic.

All positive cases who turned negative and were discharged from hospital were considered for study, Dr Sathya Rajeswaran added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp