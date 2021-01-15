Name Metro 7 line in Mumbai after Bal Thackeray: Sena leader

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Andheri East to Dahisar East Metro 7 line in Mumbai should be named after late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, party leader Ravindra Waikar said on Friday.

In a statement, Waikar, MLA from Jogeshwari in the metropolis, said he had submitted a proposal in this regard to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The line should be named 'Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Mumbai Metro Line Number 7', Waikar said, adding that the late Sena patriarch's contribution in the political, social and religious spheres was valuable and he was someone who was respected by people from all walks of life.