STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Never said about restoration of Article 370: Gupkar leader tones down on earlier promise

Talking to this newspaper, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami also ruled out launching any big agitation, saying that they are planning to meet national leaders.

Published: 15th January 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Yousuf Tarigami

CPM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three months after the formation of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to fight for restoration of J&K’s special status, the convener of the seven-party alliance, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, on Thursday stated that the alliance never said it would get back Article 370.

He also ruled out launching any big agitation. Talking to this newspaper, Tarigami said they are planning to meet national leaders.

“We will also be holding a convention. We will visit different parts of Jammu region and talk to people because this (revoking of J&K’s special status and bifurcation of erstwhile state) is not a concern of an individual or only of Kashmir’s population, but all of J&K.”

When asked whether the PAGD, which was formed in October last year to fight for Article 370 restoration, has any road map, he said, “Road map is not a fixed agenda.But we have got a fixed agenda and that is the restoration of constitutional position of the erstwhile J&K state.”

He, however, asserted that they never said they will get it (Article 370) back.

“Which Gupkar Alliance leader has said they will bring it back. We said we will struggle and raise our voices. What else can we do?”

On whether peaceful agitation will be part of their struggle for Article 370 restoration, Tarigami said, “I can’t say anything on it. We have not sat together to discuss this point. When we meet, we will discuss every option. We will do whatever is required peacefully within norms of the law.”

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, “They had promised in Parliament that statehood of J&K would be restored, why are they not restoring it. The BJP is also demanding it. Why don’t they restore the statehood.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Article 370 People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp