NSG commandos to keep watch over Mahakumbh

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The National Security Guard (NSG) commandos will be deployed during the Mahakumbh 2021 in Haridwar to ensure foolproof safety and tackle any possible act of terrorism and other threats. The announcement comes after Major General VS Ranade, NSG (IG Operations) met Uttarakhand director general of police Ashok Kumar and discussed the deployment of NSG during the Mela.

“The security of the Mahakumbh is of paramount importance and every effort is put in to make the security of the Mela area fool proof,” said Kumar. The NSG commandos will be arriving for Mahakumbh Mela in two phases.

The NSG has given a go-ahead for the deployment of two NSG teams, comprising 50 commandos each. The state government will also be deploying over 1,000 personnel of the Kumbh force from Uttarakhand police and Provincial Armed Constabulary.