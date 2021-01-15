STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan government okays over Rs 8 crore for CCTV cameras at police stations

It has been decided to set up state and district-level monitoring committees to oversee the work and complete it in a time-bound manner, an official statement said.

Published: 15th January 2021 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Friday sanctioned Rs 8.40 crore for the installation of CCTV cameras at police stations of the state.

The total cost of the project is nearly 17 crore and the government okayed the funds for the first phase.

It has been decided to set up state and district-level monitoring committees to oversee the work and complete it in a time-bound manner, an official statement said.

The project was approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on proposals from the Home and Finance Departments.

He directed that CCTV cameras should be installed at all major places, including entry and exit points in all police stations.

According to the approved proposal, a state-level monitoring committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the principal secretary, home.

Similarly, district-level monitoring committees will be constituted under the chairmanship of divisional commissioners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan government CCTV Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp