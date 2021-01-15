Sheena Bora case: Approver Shyamwar Rai applies for bail

By PTI

MUMBAI: Accused turned approver in the Sheena Bora murder case Shyamwar Rai has filed a bail plea from prison before a special CBI court here.

Special CBI Judge JC Jagdale directed the prosecution to take note of Rai's application and submit its reply by January 19.

His two earlier bail pleas, on the ground that he could contract COVID-19 while in prison, were rejected.

Rai, a driver of co-accused Indrani Mukerjea, was held in an illegal firearm case in 2015 and he then told police about the Sheena Bora murder case.

Bora was killed in April, 2012 and her body burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district, as per police.