Two Gujarat government hospital chiefs to be among first to take vaccine

Vaccination will start simultaneously from 161 centers across the state on Saturday morning. On the first day, over 16,000 health workers, 100 at each center, will be covered, they said.

Published: 15th January 2021 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Representational image (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Medical Superintendents of government hospitals at Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar will be among the first to get coronavirus vaccine shots in Gujarat on Saturday.

Over 16,000 health workers in the state will be vaccinated during the day as a nationwide inoculation drive starts, officials said.

Dr J V Modi (46), superintendent of Ahmedabad civil hospital, and Dr. Niyati Lakhani (58), superintendent of Gandhinagar civil hospital will be administered the vaccine among others.

"I came forward to lead by example, as some people are having apprehensions about the vaccine. To allay their fear and give a message that it is safe for everyone, I will take the vaccine tomorrow at civil hospital," said Dr. J V Modi.

Dr Lakhani said she is the "leader of this organization and power always comes with responsibility".

"I will be the first person in my civil hospital who will be vaccinated tomorrow. This way, I want to give a message that the vaccine is safe," she said.

