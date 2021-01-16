2,910 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra with 50 new deaths, 3,039 recoveries

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday rose to 19,87,678 as it recorded 2,910 fresh cases, a state health official said.

The state also reported 50 deaths during the day, taking the fatality count to 50,388, he said.

On the other hand, 3,039 patients were discharged, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,84,127.

With this, the number of active patients settled at 51,965.

Mumbai city reported 571 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 3,02,226, while its death toll rose to 11,237 with eight new fatalities.

As many as 58,897 new tests were conducted for coronavirus, taking the tally to 1,37,43,486.

