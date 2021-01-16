STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2,910 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra with 50 new deaths, 3,039 recoveries

Mumbai city reported 571 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 3,02,226, while its death toll rose to 11,237 with eight new fatalities.

Published: 16th January 2021 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday rose to 19,87,678 as it recorded 2,910 fresh cases, a state health official said.

The state also reported 50 deaths during the day, taking the fatality count to 50,388, he said.

On the other hand, 3,039 patients were discharged, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,84,127.

With this, the number of active patients settled at 51,965.

Mumbai city reported 571 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 3,02,226, while its death toll rose to 11,237 with eight new fatalities.

As many as 58,897 new tests were conducted for coronavirus, taking the tally to 1,37,43,486.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,87,678, new cases: 2,910, death toll: 50,388, discharged: 18,84,127, active cases: 51,965, people tested so far: 1,37,43,486.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp