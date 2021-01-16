'Bengal got insufficient vaccines': Mamata says will procure from manufacturers if necessary

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during a meeting with the state government officials on Saturday, alleged that the Centre delivered fewer Covid-19 vaccines for the state.

The Centre has sent 5.96 lakh vaccines for the frontline Covid-19 warriors in the state.

The CM held a meeting with Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee and senior health department officials to oversee the vaccination process. "The consignment of vaccines is inadequate which will be given to the frontline warriors only," she reportedly said in the meeting.

The CM also made it clear to the health officials that the state government would procure vaccines from the manufacturing agencies, if necessary, and give them to the common people free of cost.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the 20,000 health workers of the state who were involved in the vaccination process.