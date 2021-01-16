STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crow samples from UP's Muzaffarnagar test positive for bird flu

Published: 16th January 2021 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Forest department official picks a sick crow from a roadside near Jal Mahal in Jaipur, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. A bird flu alert has been sounded in Rajasthan after the presence of the dreaded virus was confirmed in dead crows and other birds.

Forest department official picks a sick crow from a roadside. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BAREILLY: Samples taken from crows found dead recently in Muzaffarnagar have tested positive for bird flu, a senior scientist at Bareilly-based Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) said on Saturday.

We had received the samples from Muzaffarnagar and a report in this regard has been sent to the administration there, chief scientist and lab in-charge of IVRI, V K Gupta said.

Recently, samples taken from dead chicken in Puranpur, Pilibhit had also tested positive for avian influenza, he said.

Meanwhile, the new director of Central Avian Research Institute Bareilly, A K Tiwari, who joined work on Friday said all precautions are being taken in the institute.

All the scientists and employees have to wear PPE kits which have been made available to them, he said.

