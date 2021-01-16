STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa records 83 fresh cases of COVID-19; three more deaths

As many as 69 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, while three died of the infection during the day, the official said.

Published: 16th January 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 52,345, after 83 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official from the health department said.

As many as 69 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, while three died of the infection during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll in the coastal state stands at 756 and the count of recoveries has reached 50,712, he said. There are currently 877 active cases in the coastal state, the official said.

With the addition of 670 new samples tested in the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,26,703, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,345, new cases 83, death toll 756, discharged 50,712, active cases 877, samples tested till date 4,26,703.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa COVID 19 COVID Pandemic lockdown
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp