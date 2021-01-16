IGIMS employee, ambulance driver becomes first two to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Cleaner Ram Babu, working at Patna based Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) and ambulance driver Amit Kumar became the first two to be administered the vaccine against coronavirus in Bihar.

Speaking to the media, Ram Babu and Amit Kumar said they are feeling privileged to become the first and second persons to get vaccinated in the presence of CM Nitish Kumar. “The government has honoured us by selecting us. Our names will be known in the history,” Ram Babu said.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said that all preparations have been completed to carry on the vaccination drive successfully across the state. He said that the shots will be given to nearly three thousand people in Bihar on the first day.

“A total of 10 stores of vaccines have been built in Bihar including Patna, Saran, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Nalanda ,Aurangabad and other places”, the health minister said.

According to information received from the Health Department, Bihar has received 54,900 vials from the Serum Institute of India and 1000 vaccine vials from Bharat Biotech so far carrying 5.69 doses to be given to the listed beneficiaries. In Bihar, 4, 62,275 health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive at 300 vaccination points.

Pandey said that first priority for vaccination will be given to the health workers including doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, lab technicians and sanitation workers. “After them, frontline warriors like policemen, home guards, security forces and soldiers in the state will be vaccinated in the second phase”, he said.