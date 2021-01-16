STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IGIMS employee, ambulance driver becomes first two to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said that all preparations have been completed to carry on the vaccination drive successfully across the state

Published: 16th January 2021 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Cleaner Ram Babu, working at Patna based Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) and ambulance driver Amit Kumar became the first two to be administered the vaccine against coronavirus in Bihar. 

Speaking to the media, Ram Babu and Amit Kumar said they are feeling privileged to become the first and second persons to get vaccinated in the presence of CM Nitish Kumar. “The government has honoured us by selecting us. Our names will be known in the history,” Ram Babu said.

ALSO READ | Frontline worker Pushpa Kumari receives first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Andhra Pradesh

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said that all preparations have been completed to carry on the vaccination drive successfully across the state. He said that the shots will be given to nearly three thousand people in Bihar on the first day.

“A total of 10 stores of vaccines have been built in Bihar including Patna, Saran, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Nalanda ,Aurangabad and other places”, the health minister said.

According to information received from the Health Department, Bihar has received 54,900 vials from the Serum Institute of India and 1000 vaccine vials from Bharat Biotech so far carrying 5.69 doses to be given to the listed beneficiaries. In Bihar, 4, 62,275 health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive at 300 vaccination points.

ALSO READ | Sanitation worker in AIIMS first person in Delhi to get COVID-19 vaccination

Pandey said that first priority for vaccination will be given to the health workers including doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, lab technicians and sanitation workers. “After them, frontline warriors like policemen, home guards, security forces and soldiers in the state will be vaccinated in the second phase”, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID-19 Bihar coronavirus Covidshield Covaxin
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp