Manipur Cabinet approves reopening of schools and colleges from January 27

The meeting also agreed to conduct elections to the Autonomous District Council and Urban local bodies, the release said.

Published: 16th January 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 11:48 AM

A municipal worker sanitises a classroom as per COVID-19 norms. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has decided that schools and colleges in the state will reopen from January 27, an official said.

The state Cabinet meeting on Friday chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh decided that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 to 12, the official said.

It also decided that all colleges will also reopen from January 27 by strictly following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of COVID-19, a release issued by the Information and Public Relations department said.

The cabinet meeting held at Kamjong district headquarters also approved rules governing Manipur Private Security Services for providing private security to cash transportation activities, rules for banning unregulated deposits schemes and the Manipur Human Rights Commission Services Rules.

During his visit to Kamjong district, the chief minister inaugurated 33/11 KV Sub-Stations of Nambashi, Nampisha and Gamnom villages.

He also inaugurated the temporary office of SP, augmentation of water supply at Lairam Khullen and Khongjal under Jal Jeevan Mission, Kamjong Forest Division Office Complex and many other projects.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stones for Ima Market at Kamjong, Khambi to Nongman road, bailey bridge over Changkhong river, bailey bridge over Tuyungbi river on Hongbai to Kangoi road and many other projects, the release added.

