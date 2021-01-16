STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain rewarded for J&K work, gets MLC ticket in Bihar

Former Union minister and BJP’s national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain was named by the party on Saturday its MLC candidate from Bihar.

Published: 16th January 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former Union minister and BJP’s national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain was named by the party on Saturday its MLC candidate from Bihar. Hussain appears to have finally been able to find favours with the BJP leadership after he campaigned in DDC elections in the Kashmir valley. The term for the two seats vacated by the BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Modi and Vinod Narayan Jha will be completing on July 21, 2022. Hussain will be a nominee for the remaining term of the seat in the Bihar legislative council.

Known to be the youngest Cabinet minister of India when Hussain was elevated as Union Minister for Civil Aviation in the council of the ministers headed by the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he was seen on the margins of the saffron outfit, with the party denying him Lok Sabha nominations in the 2019 general elect ions af ter Bhagalpur constituency had gone into the kitty of JD(U).

While Hussain was the Muslim face of the BJP in the Vajpayee Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi filled the role with the Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Even while Hussain wasn’t considered for the Rajya Sabha nominations, he continued putting forth party’s view points as a spokesperson, while taking the role of a campaigner in state elections.

Hussain had campaigned in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, and he recently camped in the Kashmir valley for the District Development Council (DDC) polls, with the saffron outfit bagging three seats there. Hussain had made his debut in the Lok Sabha in 1999, winning the Kishanganj Lok Sabha, and afterwards he shifted base to Bhagalpur, while representing the constituency after 2006 bypoll on the seat and 2009. He had lost the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syed Shahnawaz Hussain Bihar BJP
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp