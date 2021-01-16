STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee holds central government responsible for hike in petrol, diesel prices

Petrol and diesel rates were hiked on Thursday, the second straight day of such increase that took the prices to new highs.

Published: 16th January 2021 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

TMC's Subrata Mukherjee with Abhishek Banerjee at a rally in West Bengal. (Photo | Abhishek Banerjee Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: TMC youth wing President Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday squarely blamed the BJP government at the Centre for the hike in petrol and diesel prices, and said decisions taken by the country's ruling dispensation have been ruining people's lives.

He claimed that the increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel over the last years is one of the major reasons for the hike in prices.

"Doesn't @BJP4India-led Central Govt have anything better to do than ruin people's lives? What POSSIBLY can be the explanation by @narendramodi Ji for increasing the excise duty on petrol & diesel ever since they came to power by 566% & 704%, respectively?!" the Diamond Harbour MP tweeted.

Rates were hiked on Wednesday after a five-day hiatus.

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long gap.

