Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen receive awards for saving lives during Pakistan ceasefire violations

By PTI

JAMMU: Two policemen received 'Jeevan Raksha Padak' awards on Saturday for saving the lives of civilians during ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in March 2018, an official said.

Selection Grade Constable Maqsood Ahmad in Poonch district police and Follower Zakir Hussain of sixth battalion J&K Armed Police (JKAP) were awarded 'Jeevan Raksha Padak 2019' by the Union Home Ministry last year.

Poonch Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav and Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar Angral handed over the awards to the policemen in a function at Dak Bungalow, Poonch, the police official said.

He said the award comprises a medal, certificate and cash reward of Rs 1 lakh. The function was attended by other senior civil and police officers of the district who appreciated the role of police personnel for their bravery.