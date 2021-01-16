STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
University students should visit jails for learning experience: UP governor Anandiben Patel

Published: 16th January 2021 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday suggested that visits of university students to Nari Nirketans and jails should be arranged so that they learn the circumstances under which the prisoners committed crimes and avoid them in future.

"Universities should educate children about social concerns. Visit of students to jails and Nari Niketans should be arranged so that they could know under what circumstances they (prisoners) committed crimes and landed in jail," the governor said according to a statement.

"When students get this type of experience, they will avoid committing crimes and our next generation will move forward with healthy and strong mentality," the governor said while addressing the 18th convocation of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University here.

Directing the vice-chancellor to conduct blood test of all girl students, Patel said, "We have to empower our daughters physically and mentally. Therefore, take all possible measures to protect them from malnutrition."

"The convocation is a special occasion for the university but it is also an important moment for the students who get degrees. The university confers degrees on students with the wish that the human resource it has created will now contribute positively to the progress of the nation," she added.

Pitching for a self-reliant India, she said the universities should focus on skill development.

"It is the responsibility of educational institutions that special courses be prepared to make the rural women self-reliant," she said.

Comments

